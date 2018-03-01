It’s Hard To Believe, But Crocs Just Got Even More Comfortable

Sure, Crocs has gone beyond its iconic brightly colored clog with more stylish options over the years–jelly sandals in pastels for the ladies, canvas boat shoes for the guys. But you don’t wear Crocs because you want to be fashion forward. You wear Crocs because they keep your feet feeling massaged and ventilated, so you can get through a busy day without any aches or blisters, thanks to the brand’s proprietary technology, Croslite, that is made of a soft, shock-absorbing foam resin.

Well, Crocs has some big news for its fans. It has found a way to make the shoes even more comfortable. In its first major innovation in 16 years, Crocs has created a new material, called LiteRide, that the brand says is even more comfortable than its original technology. LiteRide is 25% lighter and 40% softer than Croslite, while still providing shock absorption and support. The brand developed a “closed-cell” foam, which basically means the shoe is made up of tiny bubbles. I tried on an early sample of the shoe, and I can attest that it is so light that it really does feel like you are walking on air. It makes you feel like you are bouncing a little with every step, while the material cradles your foot.

The new technology will be incorporated into a new line of shoes coming out today. This collection is a slightly sleeker and more modern twist on Crocs’ classic shoe silhouettes. There is a streamlined clog that looks sportier than the traditional Crocs clog, as well as a flip-flop, a sneaker, a slide, a platform sandal, and a boat shoe. These shoes are priced between $45 and $65, which is about 15% more expensive than the traditional shoes outfitted with Croslite technology.

“We definitely see this as our premium offering,” says Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and marketing. “It’s like the difference between a wool and cashmere sweater. There will always be a need for a wool sweater, but cashmere is even better.”

Improving What Works

The new technology has been two years in the making. In 2016, Poole set out to create an innovation division at Crocs, where a team could work on longer-term, exploratory projects without the stresses of having to design for an immediate collection. She enlisted Stefano Ferniani, who has been working on product development for over a decade, to be in charge as senior director of global innovation.