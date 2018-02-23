Google Assistant is getting deeper links to your smartphone

Phone makers and wireless carriers will soon have an easier time tapping into Google’s AI powers. Google says it’s releasing new tools for integrating Google Assistant with smartphones, so that device makers can add their own voice-controlled features, ensure that hands-free voice commands work properly, and make use of hardware AI chips . Wireless carriers can also tie into Google Assistant so that customers can ask about data use, adjust their service plans, and request customer service.

It’s a response of sorts to Apple, which has allowed Siri to control iPhone settings for years, and now has a built-in “Bionic” chip that speeds up AI-related tasks by processing some of them on the iPhone itself. Essentially, Google is trying to give Android phone makers similar tools, and says we should expect new tie-ins soon from LG, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Google also announced that Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages by year-end, up from the current eight. The new languages include Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish, and Thai, and will allow Google Assistant to reach 95% of Android phones that can technically support this capability.JN