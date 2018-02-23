Apple’s Elk Grove repair facility keeps accidentally dialing 911

Since October the repair facility has called 911 at least 1,600 times, reports CBS Sacramento . Thankfully, this isn’t a case of a true emergency (although accidental calls can divert the attention of first responders). The accidental calls–of which emergency services receive about 20 a day from the Apple facility–likely relates to the Emergency SOS feature unveiled with iOS 11.

The feature allows users to rapidly press the side button on an iPhone five times to automatically call 911. When a call is sent from Apple’s repair center, emergency operators frequently hear Apple employees in the background discussing repairs to devices, meaning they are most often unaware they’ve triggered an emergency phone call.

In a statement, Apple said, “We’re aware of 911 calls originating from our Elk Grove repair and refurbishment facility. We take this seriously and we are working closely with local law enforcement to investigate the cause and ensure this doesn’t continue.”MG