Elon Musk disses Uber’s flying car goals

The Tesla CEO has responded after a journalist asked him on Twitter something Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had pondered: Why do you need to bore tunnels for things like the Hyperloop when you can just fly?

Musk didn’t take kindly to the dig, likening Uber’s proposed flying cars to oversize, noisy drones:

If you love drones above your house, you’ll really love vast numbers of “cars” flying over your head that are 1000 times bigger and noisier and blow away anything that isn’t nailed down when they land — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2018

But Khosrowshahi wasn’t having any of that. He replied as if Musk’s tweet was a challenge, saying Uber’s flying cars will take to the air using smaller rotors that are less noisy and could be powered by battery advancements spurred by Musk’s companies. So if that’s the case, if Uber does actually unveil quiet, battery-efficient flying cars in the future, you have Musk to thank for that.

Challenge accepted. Improved battery tech (thx 2 @elonmusk) and multiple smaller rotors will be much more efficient and avoid noise + environmental pollution. https://t.co/563U0RqDYF — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 22, 2018

MG