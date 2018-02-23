advertisement
Elon Musk disses Uber’s flying car goals

The Tesla CEO has responded after a journalist asked him on Twitter something Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had pondered: Why do you need to bore tunnels for things like the Hyperloop when you can just fly?

Musk didn’t take kindly to the dig, likening Uber’s proposed flying cars to oversize, noisy drones:

But Khosrowshahi wasn’t having any of that. He replied as if Musk’s tweet was a challenge, saying Uber’s flying cars will take to the air using smaller rotors that are less noisy and could be powered by battery advancements spurred by Musk’s companies. So if that’s the case, if Uber does actually unveil quiet, battery-efficient flying cars in the future, you have Musk to thank for that.

