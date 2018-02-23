Former Comcast employees say sexual harassment is rampant

The new office was mostly full of men, and she could hear her coworkers talking. It wasn’t professional chitchat. “These guys [were] constantly talking to women walking by,” she said. “This one lady who had just come back from maternity leave, [they were] constantly asking her ‘got milk?’ and making squeezing gestures with their hands.” According to Rhodes, they made comments about women’s bodies—big asses, fat calves—and even grabbed their women coworkers.

And another:

A male coworker walked toward her cubicle one day as she sat at her desk, and she didn’t block him from entering. Then he “bends over to hug me, wraps his arms around my arms, his chin is kind of like on the top of my head,” she said. “As he releases, he grabs both of my breasts.” . . . A few weeks later, as she walked past his desk, he said to her, “I miss the girls,” referring to her breasts.

“And that one statement kind of broke me,” she said, her voice trembling. “In that little statement—’I miss the girls’—every ounce of any kind of power that I had was gone.”