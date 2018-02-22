Ted Cruz Proudly (And Cluelessly) Says Dems Are Lisa Simpson, GOP Is Homer

The Simpsons may have accidentally predicted the rise of Donald Trump, but they never saw Ted Cruz coming. The senator from Texas and unofficial King of Self-Owns, underscored a point that the universally beloved animated show has been making for years–and misconstrued it as a compliment.
They pointed out the heroism of Lisa Simpson, Cruz’s ideological foe.
So proud to be associated with longtime hero Lisa Simpson. pic.twitter.com/2eeQIPCeNW
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) February 22, 2018
They pointed out that everyone on the show Cruz compares with the Republican party has a specious history with guns.
"The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge." – Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/YsSWdvNQNF
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2018
And they pointed out that most of the only actual Republicans represented on The Simpsons are glimpsed in an episode that reveals Mr. Burns is the head of a shady consortium, featuring a Texas businessman, a doctor, a Rush Limbaugh figure, an Arnold Schwarzenegger figure, a lawyer, and of course Count Chocula.
canonically speaking, these are the only Republicans on the Simpsons pic.twitter.com/fJqVockVBE
— Kleeongchang Olympics 2018 (@MilesKlee) February 22, 2018
Unfortunately, however, perhaps the most accurate assessment of Democrats’ relation to The Simpsons is captured in this tweet.
If we're being fair, the Democrats are actually Gil pic.twitter.com/KaRCxdq9ts
— Rachel Fisher (@TheRachelFisher) February 22, 2018