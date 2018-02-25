Bob’s Red Mill’s 89-Year-Old CEO Starts His Day With (Duh) Carbs

Lots of people struggle to get up early and eat the right (or any) breakfast to stay energized through the first half of a busy workday. I’ve faced many challenges as the CEO of Bob’s Red Mill, the Oregon-based whole-grain and cereal company I cofounded in 1978, but those two things have never been much trouble for me.

Here are a few of the daily routines and habits I’ve stuck with over the past 40 years to boost my own productivity and keep my business running smoothly.

Rise Early (With My Bedtime Reading)

I wake up every morning by 6 a.m., and sometimes a lot earlier. Actually, my 6 a.m. is your 5:50 a.m. because I set my clock ahead to gain a little time. As I often tell people, if you don’t think you have 10 minutes to eat a warm, nutritious breakfast, just set your alarm back and there you go!

About half of the time, I wake up in the morning with a book on my face. The other half, the book is in my lap or wherever it fell when I dozed off at night. I absolutely love reading, especially before going to sleep. I’m a nonfiction junkie, and my favorite topics include science, aviation, the evolution of the automobile, ancient history, and biographies of great leaders. I’m on a Churchill and FDR kick right now. Even in the middle of the night, if I’m awake, I read.

Reach For The Whole-Grain Carbs

I live just a few miles away from our mill. I like being close to the operations. When I get to work each morning, I eat a healthy whole-grain breakfast. It’s been the stabilizing influence of my life. I don’t eat doughnuts. Ever. Thick-cut rolled or steel cut oats–that’s what I like. I add a little skim milk, a little raw sugar, and some flax seed. That’s it. Whole grains. Been eating them that way since the mid-1960s.

Host A Breakfast Meeting

I always eat breakfast at work, but I don’t always eat it alone. Every Tuesday, about 40 of us from all different departments share a morning meal of one of our hot, whole-grain cereals together at the mill. We get started bright and early at 7 a.m. and talk about how the business is doing. We hear from our sales, quality assurance, and customer service teams as well as from our buyers. It’s not all business, though. Sometimes there are vacation pictures or personal stories.

On Thursdays, it’s breakfast with my executives. The eight of us gather around a table in my office for an hour of updates and uninterrupted enjoyment. (It helps that we like each other a lot.)