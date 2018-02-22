This company is using AI to make personalized skin care

Proven, a Y Combinator-backed startup, wants to put artificial intelligence to work on something that everyone can agree is a worthy goal: good skin. The startup is using AI to help create custom skin care lines that adapt to the changing needs of their customers. Potential customers answer a brief quiz that is run through a database of some 100,000 products, made from 20,000 ingredients, and vetted by the testimony of 8 million women. At the end, the site spits out a regime of serums, creams, and toners tailored to the individual.