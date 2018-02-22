Michelle Wolf Of “The Daily Show” To Roast Trump At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Caustic comic Michelle Wolf is coming up in the world. The seasoned late-night TV writer and Daily Show contributor recently booked her own weekly talk show on Netflix, and now she’s just been announced as this year’s host of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The WHCA has a history of pulling talent from The Daily Show to host the event. Last year, Hasan Minhaj performed the duty, and he succeeded Larry Wilmore’s turn from the previous year.

All eyes will be on Donald Trump, as ever, to see whether the president actually shows up for what would be his first true roasting as president. (He sat out last year’s event.) Famously, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Seth Meyers’s brutal roast of Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner is what inspired him to run for office in the first place.

If anyone seems capable of roasting President Trump so hard that he resigns, however, it’s probably Michelle Wolf.JB