Gun Control Groups Aim For The NRA, And More: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

In its own twisted way, the National Rifle Association is one of the most savvy marketers in the U.S. As I’ve written before , over the last four decades the NRA has managed to completely alter American gun culture and the perception of the Second Amendment. But this past week has been a rough one for the controversial gun lobby, with student survivors of Parkland’s shooting tragedy quickly pivoting from victims to gun control activists and not showing any signs of backing down.

The Parkland students have been asking refreshingly frank and honest questions about which politicians have taken money from the NRA and if those politicians plan to do so in the future. Now gun control groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America took out a two-page ad in The New York Times that simply listed the members of Congress who have accepted donations from the NRA. Simple and gets an incredibly important point across. Onward!

Everytown for Gun Safety/Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America “#ThrowThemOut”

What: A two-page ad that lists every member of Congress who has accepted donations from the NRA.

Who: Everytown for Gun Safety/Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, SKDK

Why we care: Pretty much summed it up above, but ultimately this is an ad and campaign that aims to go beyond the usual guilt-trip model and instead turn anger and frustration into direct political action.

Red Stripe “No bobsled, no problem”

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch ???????? — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018

What: When the Jamaican women’s bobsled team coach abruptly quit the week before the competition, the beer brand reached out to the team over Twitter and ended up providing an honest-to-goodness heartwarming Olympic branded moment.