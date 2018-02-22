People are furiously criticizing Amazon over the NRA’s streaming TV channel

A Twitter storm is brewing over Amazon and its affiliation with the National Rifle Association. The furor is due to the fact that Amazon, on its streaming platform, distributes a channel called “NRA TV,” which is a television operation run by the gun-rights lobbying organization.

Now people are tweeting angry messages with the hashtag “#StopNRAmazon.” With the NRA in the spotlight of late–after it went head to head last night with the teenage survivors of the Parkland shooting–opponents have begun to air their grievances at both politicians and the organizations that help bolster the pro-gun group.

This is wrong. If you shop @Amazon, or stream through @Amazon, let them , and @JeffBezos know it’s past time they stop streaming NRAtv. #StopNRAmazon pic.twitter.com/0CRz5bmXX3 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 22, 2018

@JeffBezos

Violent gun propaganda is cranked out on the NRAtv channel and streamed on @amazon

If you could stop airing it that’d be great. #StopNRAmazon @AmazonHelp — Amy Hargreaves (@AmyHargreavesNY) February 22, 2018

NRA TV is one of the ways the organization disseminates its message. According to the New York Times, the NRA’s television endeavors are part of a program that spent more than $35 million in recent years, and the NRA’s YouTube channel has over 8 million followers. If citizens wanted to curb the gun-rights group’s reach, targeting its distribution channels would be one way to go. But it seems the current Twitter mob hasn’t noticed that Amazon isn’t the only one hosting NRA TV. The channel is on all of the major streaming platforms, including Apple and Roku.

So it’s unclear what impact just focusing on Amazon will have, although anything is a start. I reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this post if I hear back.CGW