Made In Space nabs Guinness world record for longest-ever 3D-printed object

If you haven’t heard of Made in Space , you should. The Silicon Valley company’s raison d’etre is to make it possible for astronauts aboard the International Space Station to 3D print parts and other objects they need rather than having to bring everything with them, or have things sent up on rockets. All they need is the materials, and they can get 3D models of new tools or other items beamed to them from below. Pretty cool, right? That’s why they’re a Fast Company Most Innovative Company this year.

Now, Made in Space has a new feather in its cap: a Guinness World Record, for the longest-ever 3D printed object.

The object in question is a beam that measures 123 feet, 8.25 inches. It’s an example of what’s possible with Made in Space’s Extended Structure Additive Manufacturing Machine, or ESAMM, part of the machine that does 3D printing in space.

The world-record beam, which isn’t all that much to look at, is nevertheless something Made in Space is justifiably proud of. That’s why it’s now hanging from the company’s headquarters at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

