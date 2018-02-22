advertisement
“Parks & Rec” Creator And Cast Say Knope To NRA Tweeting GIFs Of The Show

What: A response to the NRA’s use of a Parks and Recreation GIF in a tweet.

Who: Series co-creator Mike Schur and co-star Nick Offerman.

Why we care: Last night, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch participated in a CNN event with some of the survivors of the Parkland shooting. It did not go amazing for her. Meanwhile, on Twitter, the NRA used a GIF from Parks and Recreation to illustrate a thank-you tweet to Loesch for taking the verbal beatdown. Some people were unamused by the NRA’s use of a lighthearted pop culture reference over such a heavy issue–specifically series creator Mike Schur (who tweets as Ken Tremendous), writer Jen Statsky, and sentient meme Nick Offerman. Apparently Amy Poehler, who is not on Twitter, didn’t appreciate it either.

Coincidentally, Dana Loesch is currently at CPAC, the conservative hullabaloo that was just similarly chastened by Imagine Dragons for using its music.JB

