“Parks & Rec” Creator And Cast Say Knope To NRA Tweeting GIFs Of The Show

What: A response to the NRA’s use of a Parks and Recreation GIF in a tweet.

Who: Series co-creator Mike Schur and co-star Nick Offerman.

Why we care: Last night, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch participated in a CNN event with some of the survivors of the Parkland shooting. It did not go amazing for her. Meanwhile, on Twitter, the NRA used a GIF from Parks and Recreation to illustrate a thank-you tweet to Loesch for taking the verbal beatdown. Some people were unamused by the NRA’s use of a lighthearted pop culture reference over such a heavy issue–specifically series creator Mike Schur (who tweets as Ken Tremendous), writer Jen Statsky, and sentient meme Nick Offerman. Apparently Amy Poehler, who is not on Twitter, didn’t appreciate it either.

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit. ???????? https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

take this the fuck down. https://t.co/Z2nWQN67sr — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) February 22, 2018

Coincidentally, Dana Loesch is currently at CPAC, the conservative hullabaloo that was just similarly chastened by Imagine Dragons for using its music.