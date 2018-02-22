These are the best places in the world to be your own boss

At the current rate of growth, U.S. freelancers (now 57.3 million strong) will be the majority of workers in the next 10 years, according to the annual “Freelancing in America” survey by Upwork and the Freelancers Union. So where is the best place to be your own boss?

Expert Market dug into data from the World Bank, World Economic Forum, and other sources to determine the best countries to live and work as an entrepreneur. They measured for eight factors including: cost of living; income tax; access to credit, average internet speed; transport networks; free Wi-Fi availability; cost of a coffee; and ease of starting a business.

The Top 10:

Hong Kong

United States

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Spain

New Zealand

Estonia

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

According to the analysis, Hong Kong topped the list despite its high cost of living because income tax was a low 15% and the transportation system was fast and efficient. The U.S. scored high marks for free Wi-Fi and access to funding (although we know that investors are often only looking for certain types of founders).LD