This interactive map shows just how much your state protects you against unfair pay practices

In the absence of federal policy on pay equity (a decision from the EEOC on the Obama-era mandate requiring companies with over 100 employees to report pay data by race, ethnicity, and gender is pending in March ), a number of states and cities have enacted their own pay equity legislation.

It’s been aptly described as a “patchwork quilt” of laws by the legal firm of Fisher Phillips. To make it easier for employers to stay on top of the latest developments, the firm launched a web-based tool, the “Pay Equity Interactive Map.” “A number of states have already enacted robust pay equality statutes, and we expect more legislation on the horizon,” said Kathleen Caminiti, cochair of the Pay Equity Practice Group and a partner in the firm’s New Jersey office, in a statement.

