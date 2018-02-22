These are the worst job interview behaviors that will cost you the gig

If you’re among the nearly half of working Americans looking to change jobs this year, a new survey from Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder has some tips on what not to do.

The survey polled just over 1,000 hiring and human resource managers about the worst faux pas made during interviews. From lying and texting to fidgeting and failing to make eye contact, here are the behaviors found to be instant deal breakers.

Caught lying about something: 71%

Failure to make eye contact: 68%

Answers a cell phone or texts during the interview: 67%

Appears arrogant or entitled: 59%

Appears to have a lack of accountability: 52%

Swears: 51%

Failure to smile: 38%

Playing with something on the table: 36%

Fidgeting too much in his/her seat: 32%

Bad posture: 31%

Other weird behaviors that have stacked the deck against the candidate included asking for a cocktail or a sip of the interviewer’s coffee, coming dressed as Darth Vader, wearing slippers, pulling out a bag of drugs, and breaking into song.LD