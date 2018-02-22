Glossier snags another $52 million in funding, in the name of customer experience

Barely a year after closing its series B round , the cult beauty brand has locked down another cash infusion. Glossier just received $52 million in Series C funding, its biggest round to date, led by the same investors that backed its series B. (The company has now raised $86 million in total.)

The new capital will go toward improving the overall customer experience, according to Glossier. That includes Glossier’s customer service team–the gTeam, as Glossier calls it–which Digiday reports now has about 30 “editors,” all of whom are also considered a part of the marketing department. At Glossier, the customer service team is a direct line to consumers, whose input can play a significant role in company strategy and product lineups.

Unlike its last round, which fueled international shipping and Glossier’s expansion to London and Montreal, this one will focus more on “exciting new digital products to bring our community together in new and innovative ways,” a Glossier spokeswoman tells me. The funding will, of course, also be used to put out more products–including, I assume, the new product Beyoncé was sporting at the Grammy’s.PM