Parkland Shooting Survivors Just Proved Only Teens Should Interview Politicians

Nobody in the live audience was buying into Rubio’s agenda, though. Rather, the crowd was becoming increasingly hostile, with moderator Jake Tapper having to repeatedly ask them to be quiet. Perhaps the crowd would have been less vocal if the contrast between what was happening onstage and what usually happens at live events with politicians weren’t so evident.

Last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is proving different from other tragically frequent mass shootings in recent years. It’s been almost a week, and all around the country we’re still talking about it. Part of the reason the shooting has remained forefront in the conversation is the surviving students. They’re extremely online, and thus savvy enough to deflect right-wing conspiracies. They’re stunningly adept at organizing. And perhaps most importantly, they’re resolute in their convictions.

During the #StudentsStandUp event on CNN, they proved just how committed they are to their beliefs about gun restrictions by squaring off against polished politicians–and dunking on them. Teachers and parents of slain students were also on hand, and certainly made an impact, but it was the students who truly showed what an interview with a politician looks like when the interviewer is emboldened by not having his or her job on the line.

Emma Gonzalez, who has emerged as a superstar activist over the past week, comes out with a big swing, telling NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, “We will support your two children in a way that you will not.”

It’s a bit harsh, but fair for the person who has accused liberals of using schools to teach children that Trump is Hitler. Gonzalez then asks Loesch if she thinks it should be harder to obtain semi-automatic weapons and modifications to make them fully automatic, such as bump stocks. Loesch takes this opportunity to call the shooter “this insane monster,” and switch the focus to mental health, rather than gun restrictions. Gonzalez keeps a polite listening face, and even helps Tapper calm down the audience’s boos, but she refuses to let her original question remain so far off track.