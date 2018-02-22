Maybe this is why creepy brands don’t care if they’re creepy

Remember that super-creepy ad for slim-fit pants that followed you all around the internet and kept popping up in your Facebook news feed last week? Well, chances are the fashion brand behind it knows it’s super-creepy, but don’t expect a mea culpa.

A new survey from CX platform InMoment reveals that while 75% of consumers find personalized brand experiences at least somewhat creepy, almost half said they do absolutely nothing about it. Another 22% said they react to creepiness by looking for other brands, while 21% said they tell their friends about it, and 9% said they write negative comments on social media. Only 20% of consumers said they will actively stop using a brand because of creepiness.

Talk about choosing your battles. Maybe this is why that same survey found that, in many cases, even the brands themselves know they’re being creepy. Among those surveyed, 40% admitted that most forms of personalization are at least somewhat creepy. On the plus side, that’s one area where brands and consumers seem to agree.

InMoment surveyed 2,000 consumers and 1,000 brands in the United States in hopes of finding out where they align on issues relating to consumer experiences. The full report, “2018 CX Trends,” was released yesterday.

