  • 8:10 am

Snapchat’s “Snap Maps” visualized yesterday’s school walkouts protesting gun violence

The app’s maps feature, which visualizes where events are taking place, was used to show where students organized walkouts in protest of continuing gun violence in America, reports Axios. The protests followed last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida that took 17 lives.

Snap Maps allows Snapchat users to peek in on trending events around the world. Given how often school walkouts appeared on Snap Maps yesterday it gives one pause for hope that today’s younger generation will not tolerate the epidemic of gun violence in America any longer.MG

