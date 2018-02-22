Lighthouse Is The Perfect Security Camera For Surveilling Your Own Family

To paraphrase former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, Lighthouse is the kind of tech product that gets right up to the creepy line .

Ostensibly, it’s an indoor security camera. Place it in a highly trafficked part of your house, and you can use a smartphone to receive activity alerts and view live camera footage from anywhere. It even has a 3D depth sensor to help distinguish between people, pets, children, and shadows; you’ll only get nagged when a burglar really shows up.

But Lighthouse, which begins shipping today for $300 (or $500 with lifetime service that normally costs $10 per month), is designed for more than just security. With facial recognition, object tracking, and a voice assistant built into its mobile app, the camera can act as your personal home informant. Want an alert for when the dog walker shows up late, or when the kids break curfew? How about one for when your spouse comes home with an unrecognized visitor? Lighthouse’s hardware and software make this kind of home surveillance easier. It’s all useful in practice, but a little unnerving in principle.

All in the Senses

Lighthouse isn’t the only security camera that tries to recognize what it’s looking at. The Netatmo Welcome, Arcsoft Simplicam, and Nest Cam IQ all offer facial recognition features, and Amazon’s Cloud Cam also tries to discern between people and other things.

The difference with Lighthouse is in its sensors and software. Currently, it’s the only camera with a “time of flight” sensor, which builds a 3D map of the room by sending out diffuse light and timing reflections back to the camera. This helps Lighthouse identify moving objects and screen out things that shouldn’t trigger a security alert, such as pets and lighting changes. (I don’t have any pets with which to test this, but Lighthouse never alerted me to movement that didn’t involve humans.)

The depth sensor can also detect specific gestures and actions, though Lighthouse only supports a few for now. Waving at the camera can send an alert to other users by phone, letting them start a two-way audio chat. The camera can also figure out when kids are running around, or when a dog is jumping, which can make for some amusing highlight reels.

Facial recognition is less novel, at least in terms of accuracy. Like other cameras, Lighthouse takes snapshots whenever it sees a face, building profiles that become more accurate over time. The company says it generally needs two weeks of use to get reliable data, which is similar to other cameras, and that proved true in my experience. A week after setting up the camera, Lighthouse still didn’t recognize me every time I walked through the door, despite having manually tagged myself in about two dozen snapshots beyond the ones Lighthouse recognized on its own.