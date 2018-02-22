Eight Simple Questions To Rescue Every Burned-Out Entrepreneur

Starting a business can be exciting but also requires a lot of energy. As the going gets tough, one of the top challenges every entrepreneur faces is simply avoiding burnout and staying energized and inspired.

The startup experience can be exhausting, and there’s a risk of getting bogged down in minutiae. Sometimes it helps to step back completely and think about your big-picture vision and goals and what you really want. To help you pause and reflect, ponder these eight questions for a few minutes and jot down your answers:

What do I truly want from this business? How do I feel about the day-to-day realities of running it? Do I want to grow the business or keep it the same size? Am I comfortable with the amount of time the business leaves me for my relationships and personal interests? Can I grow the business in a way that lets me keep living my lifestyle, or am I willing to change my lifestyle for a while in order to expand it? Do I need to hack the way I’m running the business, so it keeps running smoothly as it grows? Will I ever want to sell this business, or is this something I can see myself doing for the indefinite future? How does my ultimate goal for the business influence the ways in which I need to get things done?

Every Business Owner’s Motivation Is Different

There are plenty of entrepreneurship gurus out there ready to tell you what you should want, but that doesn’t mean they’re right. Just because everyone around you is trying to raise venture capital or build a business with hundreds of employees doesn’t mean that’s the best path for you. These eight questions can help you refocus on what is.

The goal of this exercise is to know where you stand in relation to what matters to you, so you can consciously make decisions to support your vision and goals. So once you’ve jotted down your responses, try writing a short paragraph that sums up these two things

your overall vision for your company

your top-priority goal for the next 12 months

The act of writing this down makes you put into words what really matters to you, which is sometimes harder than you might think. I even recommend handwriting it–something you may not have done for a while. It will force you to slow down a bit and think on a deeper level.

How Purpose Curbs Burnout

Repeat this exercise once a quarter or even once a month if things are changing really quickly. Keep a copy of your one-paragraph statement with you–ideally on your desk or even in your wallet–so you can refer back to it when you’re feeling pulled in many different directions or when you hit a rough patch. It can be hard to ignore the many competing voices around you. Actively reconnecting with your vision by looking at your own handwritten words on paper will help you stay focused on your dream.