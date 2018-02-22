Your LinkedIn Profile Lists Too Many Skills

You may think of LinkedIn like Facebook for professionals, but recruiters and hiring managers don’t. They treat the professional network like the gigantic resume database it essentially is. For job seekers, that means one thing: Your profile needs to be laser-focused on target jobs, and dense enough with data to be discoverable by the recruiters you most want to hear from.

One of the mistakes people make in trying to beef up their LinkedIn profiles is loading it with too many skills. When it comes to discoverability, less is more.

LinkedIn Entices You To Overdo It

The good news is that LinkedIn offers great flexibility in terms of how you present yourself; the bad news is that that creates plenty of opportunities to shoot yourself in the foot.

The “Featured Skills & Endorsements” section of your profile lets you list up to 50 skills, tempting you to describe the full range of your experience and capabilities. That’s an urge you need to resist. Offering your connections 50 skills to validate you dilutes the focus of the narrative your LinkedIn profile should convey–making it less discoverable to recruiters as a result. Why? There are at least two reasons:

When you list too many skills, your connections can spread their endorsements over a wide range of options, resulting in fewer endorsements for each skill, which hurts your overall discoverability. You have no control over who endorses you for what, and with too many endorsements for lesser skills, your profile could end up optimized for the wrong job.

So you need to think more narrowly. Adding only the skills closely related to your target job allows LinkedIn’s algorithms to reward the number of endorsements you get for a particular skill, which boosts your discoverability in recruiter searches.

Employers Know Best

Now the question becomes how to determine the right skills to include on your profile, and which ones to cut.