Uber officially launches Express Pool

The service has been trialed in San Fransisco since last November, but starting today it rolls out in Denver, Miami, D.C., Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Diego, with rollout to other cities coming in the near future, reports TechCrunch. The Express Pool option aims to eliminate some of the annoyances of the standard Pool service, which can sometimes see annoying deviations on routes–and thus longer travel times–due to the pickup or drop-off locations for other passengers.