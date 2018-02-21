Tesla’s cloud system was hacked to mine cryptocurrency

The electric vehicle maker’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud account was hacked and installed with Stratum, a cryptocurrency mining software, reports CNBC. The so-called cryptojacking was allowed to happen because no password was set for Tesla’s Kubernetes admin console, leaving its AWS account exposed. British insurer Aviva and Dutch SIM-maker Gemalto have also been affected by similar cryptojackings recently, where a hacker installs software on another’s more powerful system to put it to use to mine cryptocurrencies. A spokesperson for Tesla said that it does not currently believe customer data or the security of its vehicles were affected in the hack.MG
