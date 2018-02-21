The Four Irreconcilable Foreign Policies Of Donald Trump

Under Donald Trump, trying to predict, dissect and understand the U.S.’s attitude to the world has become almost impossible–not that plenty of observers aren’t giving it a go. Tellingly, they’re all coming to different conclusions.

But one of the alt-right’s polyps is still at the heart of the Trump operation. Stephen Miller, who within two years went from email spammer of Washington journalists to senior White House adviser, is not only the main architect of the crackdown on immigration but also the speechwriter behind Trump’s provocative UN General Assembly debut in September 2017–an address that railed against “a small group of rogue regimes”, threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, and called its leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man”. As far as Miller is concerned, it seems, the more incendiary and derisive the U.S. government’s tone, the better–whatever the diplomatic and strategic consequences. Read more: Why Former Trump Staffers May Be Walking Security Threats The Institutional Foreign Policy These competing tendencies are a brutal test for the structures of U.S. foreign policy, and the stewards of those institutions are clearly on high alert. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are all trying to contain Trump and his inner circle. They have championed the U.S.’s traditional alliances, taken charge of operations in areas such as Afghanistan and Syria, toned down Trump’s fire-and-fury threats to North Korea by discreetly encouraging a diplomatic path, and tried to curb some of the family’s inclinations–especially a Saudi-first approach that threatens the security of a key American military base in Qatar. But it’s hard to win a fight against true chaos. Kushner and his allies can brief the media against the pragmatists. Trump’s profound impulsiveness can unsettle any plan, especially given his widely reported lack of knowledge. And those who do know what they’re doing are jumping ship: Tillerson has overseen a dramatic depletion of expertise at the State Department, with 12% of foreign service officers departing in just eight months.

