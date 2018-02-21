Now you can talk to Google Assistant using a Nest security cam

Back in October, smart-home pioneer Nest announced that it was working on emedding the Google Assistant into its Nest Cam IQ. That feature is arriving today as a free software update that will let you treat that top-of-the-line security camera much like you do a Google Home smart speaker, issuing spoken commands and questions that the Alexa-like Assistant service can handle on your behalf.
The new functionality might be a sign of things to come: Earlier this month, Alphabet announced that it was undoing Nest’s status as a stand-alone operating unit and merging it into Google’s hardware group. At the time, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh explained that the move was about building out a smart-home strategy “with Google’s artificial intelligence and the Assistant at the core.”