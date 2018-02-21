SpaceX live stream: How and when to watch the Falcon 9 “Starlink” launch

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a recycled Falcon 9 rocket this morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California. It’s the company’s first launch since it pulled off the dazzling—if not over-the-top—feat of shooting a Tesla roadster into space earlier this month. The Falcon 9 will be carrying PAZ, a Spanish radar-imaging satellite.

More crucially, the payload will also include experimental satellites for SpaceX’s “Starlink” project, which will test the company’s ambitious plan to provide broadband internet from space. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is pushing his agency to approve the plan.

The Falcon 9 launch was initially scheduled for Sunday but was postponed to allow for final checks on the rocket, Space.com reports. The launch is now scheduled for 6:17 a.m. PT, 9:17 a.m. ET.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube here or via the embed below.

CZ