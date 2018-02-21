This Chrome extension matches LinkedIn profiles to open tech jobs

CodeFights, the company that has made a business out of a matchmaking algorithm to pair software engineers with the right jobs based on skills, is launching a “sourcing assistant” that aims to make the process even smoother.

They created a Chrome extension that uses machine learning to look at what skills companies are searching for in their job openings and match them with data collected on more than a million tech workers by CodeFights Recruiter. The next step of the process takes the matchmaking to LinkedIn when recruiters are looking for potential candidates on that platform. The Sourcing Assistant goes through the profile pages and matches the candidate’s skills with the right open engineering roles. CodeFights is also mining data from applicant tracking systems that show whether a candidate was accepted or rejected for a previous role.

All this information is processed and generates a score for each candidate, based on how their qualifications stack up against the pool of potential applicants. CodeFights founder Tigran Sloyan maintains that skills-based assessments take out the bias in the hiring process by focusing solely on technical assessment.LD