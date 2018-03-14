What The Future Tech From “Altered Carbon” Reveals About The World Today

In recent seasons, the show Black Mirror has played around with what a digital afterlife might be like , but a new Netflix series takes the concept to the next level.

Altered Carbon is set in the year 2384, where people of Earth (and colonized planets beyond) can upload their consciousness into a new “sleeve” body, one whose quality is determined by wealth. The sum total of one’s personality, memories, and abilities boils down to a cortical stack (think: poker chips) inconveniently located in the back of the neck. The stack can hypothetically be “resleeved” until the end of days–but once it’s destroyed, its owner is dead forever.

The series, which premiered last month, follows Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), a former political operative gone rogue, who is resleeved 250 years after his latest death in order to help solve the murder of a wealthy man (James Purefoy) who is still alive. (If that all sounds complicated, we haven’t even gotten to AI hotels, needle-casting, and double-sleeving.) Altered Carbon is a hard sci-fi marvel of world building, and a virtual repository for the dangers of technology not yet invented, but creator Laeta Kalogridis is more interested in what the show has to say about present-day Earth and its inhabitants.

“Our consistent ability to use things in ways that are terrible to our planet, the other species that live on the planet with us, and to our own species, our track record is abysmal,” Kalogridis says.

In other words, it’s not technology that’s the problem–it’s us.

Kalogridis has a history of working on projects that deal with humans misusing future technology in horrible ways. She was an executive producer on Avatar, and she cowrote Terminator Genysis. Later this year will see the release of Alita: Battle Angel, a cyberpunk thriller whose screenplay Kalogridis cowrote with James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. Her specialty is amping up the human element in stories about cyberized beings. Recently, Kalogridis spoke with Fast Company about why the futuristic tech of Altered Carbon is meant to serve as a warning to those of us still stuck here in the present.

Changing Identities

“Currently, it’s possible to hide your identity when interacting with people via social media, either through anonymity or false face,” Kalogridis says. “It’s over-simplifying to say ‘sock puppet’ because that’s only one aspect of it, but pretending to be something that you’re not. Or refusing to actually be who you are–where people can see it–those two things are tied intimately to the idea of identity, and our show concretizes the idea that you can hop between physical bodies as easily as you shed and take on identities on the internet. I particularly find the idea of identity being informed by your physical body as very interesting and something we currently take for granted in the same way we took for granted a kind of life before smartphones. Once those arrived, life shifted radically, and I see the potential for hiding your identity and, to some degree, fracture yourself as part of the cautionary tale of our story. It’s metaphorically related to what people do with their identity online.”