South-by-SouthWestworld: How HBO Is Bringing Its Hit Show To Life At SXSW

At this year’s South by Southwest festival in March, during the lead-up to April’s season two premiere, HBO will unveil the closest thing in existence to actually going to Westworld. For the uninitiated, Westworld in the series is a tourist attraction in the future where users can engage robot hosts in violent duels or sexual activities in an (ostensibly) consequence-free Wild West environment. Now HBO has made a sprawling interactive experience in which users can tour several different realms of the fictitious theme park, picking up hints about the new season while living through a separate storyline that stands on its own.

Previously, HBO teamed up with the New York-based marketing agency Campfire to bring “Westworld: The Experience” to San Diego and New York Comic-Con. These experiences gave users a chance to briefly explore the Delos Destination offices—where visitors to Westworld first arrive in the show—and take a personality test that functions as a Hogwartsian sorting hat to reveal whether you would be a black hat or white hat (the meanings behind these garments are exactly what you think.). Galleries of weapons, costumes, and props were on hand, and special cocktails were served inside of Mariposa Saloon, home of the show’s famous, pop song-covering player piano. Although these experiences were huge hits with the Comic-Con crowds, HBO decided to up the ante for SXSW this spring.

The forthcoming experience, which fans can sign up for starting today at DiscoverWestworld.com, goes far beyond its predecessors to create a more complete immersion.

“This time, the question going in was, ‘What if we were to rebuild Westworld in its entirety?'” says Steven Cardwell, director of Program Marketing at HBO.

Cardwell’s team did some scouting in Austin and found a ghost town 20 minutes outside of the city, an ideal location for building Sweetwater, the Western setting of much of the show’s action. Beyond the elements previous live experiences have already introduced—the personality tests, the hats, Mariposa Saloon—the new one will take users into Westworld to have a proper look around two acres of Sweetwater…and meet the robotic residents.