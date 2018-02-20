Keith Urban’s Tour Poster Looks Suspiciously Like The Movie “Good Time”

Who: Keith Urban.

Why we care: When he’s not accompanying movie star wife Nicole Kidman across a wide array of red carpets, Keith Urban apparently works as some sort of touring musician. The world of cinema seems to have rubbed off on Urban, however, when it came to the matter of his latest tour poster.

As Indiewire reports, posters for the “Graffiti U” tour suspiciously carry the exact same font and stylization as the Safdie Brothers’ recent indie hit, Good Time, which stars Robert Pattinson. (Both the movie studio A24, and the Safdie Brothers, have called out Urban on social media for the “homage.”) Perhaps Urban was inspired by the insouciant tone of Good Time, which tells the tale of a cunning criminal trying like hell to break his mentally challenged brother out of jail. More likely, however, someone on Urban’s team thought that the movie Good Time was just about . . . having a good time, and hoped to evoke that vibe.

@goodtimemov sees you ???? A post shared by A24 (@a24) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:30pm PST

