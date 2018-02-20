Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop One is setting up a test track in India

Soon you may be able to make the 93-mile journey from Mumbai to Pune in 25 minutes flat.

Virgin founder Richard Branson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just announced that Virgin’s Hyperloop One will build an operational demonstration track connecting the 26 million or so people who travel between Pune, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai.

While the announcement did not include a timeline for the project, Branson is excited about the prospect of transforming the region. “I believe Virgin Hyperloop One could have the same impact on India in the 21st century as trains did in the 20th century,” Branson wrote in a blog post. “The Pune-Mumbai route is an ideal first corridor, and is part of a national hyperloop network that could dramatically reduce travel time between India’s major cities to as little as two hours.”

Branson also managed to get in a little dig at his Hyperloop rivals, noting that Virgin Hyperloop One is “the only company in the world that has built a fully operational Hyperloop system.”

