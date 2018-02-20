Milo Yiannopoulos drops his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster

Right wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos has officially dropped his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster. Last July, he announced he was suing the book publisher for wrongfully terminating a contract for his book, Dangerous, after Yiannopoulos made comments that seemed to defend pedophilia.

The suit was for $10 million, and claimed that the contract’s termination was in bad faith. When first announced, Simon & Schuster faced a huge backlash over signing with the British blogger and former Breitbart editor, who has been known to rub elbows with white nationalists around the U.S. It seems the pedophilia was the last straw for the book publisher.

Though Yiannopoulos claimed he wanted to be vindicated in court, he has now had a change of heart. On Facebook today, he wrote, “it was always going to be hard to prove damages, as anyone who has ever hired a “damages expert” will know. I don’t want to spend all the money I made from my book, and the next two years of my life, on a lawsuit.”

A Simon & Schuster representative told The Bookseller, “We are pleased that Mr. Yiannopoulos’ lawsuit has been withdrawn, with prejudice, and with no payment from Simon & Schuster. We stand by our decision to terminate the publication of Mr Yiannopoulos’ book.”CGW