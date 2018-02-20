Job postings say Spotify is creating its “first physical products”

In another sign that Spotify wants to control its own device destiny, the company has posted a trio of new hardware-related job ads. One of those ads, uncovered by Musically , mentions that Spotify is creating “its first physical products” and setting up operations for “manufacturing, supply chain, sales & marketing.”

Last April, a separate job ad said Spotify wanted to build “a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles.” (Incidentally, two out of those three products turned out to be failures.)

It’s still unclear what Spotify is doing, but smart speakers are an obvious candidate. Google and Amazon have both sold tens of millions of their respective Home and Echo speakers, and while Spotify works on those devices, it could create a better experience around its own music service by controlling the hardware itself. That’s what Apple is trying to do with Apple Music on HomePod, which doesn’t support Spotify at all.JN