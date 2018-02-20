John Oliver Reveals How People Around The World Feel About Trump

Who: John Oliver and the team at Last Week Tonight.

Why we care: A recent Gallup poll found that the world’s approval rating of U.S. leadership stands at 30%, down from 48% two years ago. There’s one major reason for that precipitous drop–it’s orange, Twitter-addicted and loves McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish sandwiches. In the season premiere of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver, himself an immigrant, takes a look at how Trump’s actions have affected the way the world regards America.

The episode explores Trump’s foreign policy–his lack of ambassadorships, low staffing in the state department–and the subsequent leadership gap it’s left in the world. Oliver also manages to dig up footage of TV shows from countries as varied as Spain, Bulgaria, and Turkey, all with performers impersonating Trump as an oafish character–while Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, just openly ridicules him. Stuck in the day-to-day churn of Trump news from within the U.S., it’s easy to forget that the rest of the world is forming an opinion too–and not a positive one.