Branded Podcasts Are The Ads People Actually Want To Listen To

Podcasts are becoming big business not only for creators, but for advertisers. Podcast advertising is on track to hit more than $220 million in 2017, up 85% from 2016. And now that Apple Podcasts is delivering analytics on listeners, advertisers can rest assured that listeners are paying attention. NPR says it’s found that 75% of listeners took action on a sponsored message.

There’s a good reason to tap into the podcast boom: Around 67 million people ages 12 and over listen to podcasts each month, according to findings that Edison Research published earlier this year. That’s 21% of Americans, or roughly the same number who use Twitter on a monthly basis. The audience tends to be affluent and educated, and really likes the shows that they click on—a whopping 85% of people who start a podcast listen to all or most of it. When listeners hit play—or better yet, subscribe— on a sponsored podcast, they are getting a lot of one-on-one time with a brand, which for a brand is a very valuable proposition. “Brands know that [branded podcasts] are an effective way to reach an audience that otherwise is hard to reach in an engaging way with a longer story that can only unfold over time,” says Matt Lieber, cofounder and president of Gimlet Media. If 75% of podcast listeners take an action on a sponsored message, as NPR says, it takes 25 to 30 times for a consumer to hear that message before they follow through with engagement. A sponsored series helps build brand awareness and a connection to the brand—and that connection can turn listeners into consumers. “You’re not necessarily going to need to build a Squarespace site the first time you hear a Squarespace ad, but they want to be present enough in your memory that when you finally do need to build a website, you’ll remember Squarespace,” says Friedman. Episode 1 of “The Sauce” by McDonalds with Studio@Gizmodo and Onion Labs:

Of course, branded podcasts can be a pricy purchase, depending on how brands want them to sound. "Well, they are definitely cheaper than Super Bowl spots," said Friedman, laughing. While neither Friedman nor Lieber would cough up a price tag (Digiday put a full season at around "a mid six-figure investment") both agree on two things: branded series are competitively priced with other national media campaigns, and that creating a quality, engaging podcast that potential consumers will want to listen to costs money. "If you want to make a show that sounds like This American Life that's fully produced with interview tapes and you're traveling all over and there are sound beds and music transitions, that's an expensive show to make for anybody," says Friedman. "That can cost more than if it's a chattier show with a single voice on a microphone." And simply making a good show isn't enough: Companies also have to pony up to buy ad space on other podcasts to ensure that they're discovered, basically advertising their advertisements. While creating a well-produced branded series may be costly, the shows can create a deeper connection to consumers that is hard to come by in a 30-second TV spot or newspaper ad campaign. "If brands have a bigger story to tell or want to make a bigger statement or build a platform around an idea or a story it can make sense to do a branded podcast," explains Lieber. For example, Blue Apron has been a big advertiser in the podcast space since the audio boom started. When they wanted to share more of their company's story and ethos and enhance their connection to consumers, they decided to create a branded series, resulting in their engaging show, Why We Eat What We Eat. The show, hosted by author and food historian Cathy Erway, looks at everything from picky eating to the origins of duck sauce. It's entertaining and informative and perfectly proves the point that when branded podcasts are executed well, consumers want to listen—even though in many ways they are listening to a 30-minute advertisement.

