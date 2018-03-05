Branded Podcasts Are The Ads People Actually Want To Listen To

Podcasts are becoming big business not only for creators, but for advertisers. Podcast advertising is on track to hit more than $220 million in 2017, up 85% from 2016. And now that Apple Podcasts is delivering analytics on listeners, advertisers can rest assured that listeners are paying attention. NPR says it’s found that 75% of listeners took action on a sponsored message.

Midroll, the podcast content company owned by radio and TV operator The E.W. Scripps Co., has collected their own survey data and found that podcast listeners make it through about 90% of a given episode, and relatively few are skipping through ads. To make sure that listeners are truly engaged, though, more companies are turning to branded podcasts, full series produced to amplify a brand’s story, and find an audience of like-minded folks delivered free to consumers. Shows like Tinder’s DTR and Casper’s In Your Dreams with Chris Gethard are engaging and entertaining listens, even though they are still very much advertising, which is the entire point.

“No one wants to listen to a 10-episode podcast about how great ZipRecruiter is at finding a job or helping hire the right applicant,” says Lex Friedman, CRO of Midroll. “But if we can create a show with someone like entrepreneur and author Seth Godin about what it means to be successful and being the most productive person around, that’s going to appeal to exactly the kind of people that ZipRecruiter wants to reach.”

“ZipRecruiter is all about finding good employees and good people and Rise and Grind is all about that, too,” says Shark Tank investor Daymond John, whose new ZipRecruiter sponsored podcast Rise and Grind recently launched with Midroll. “Because how do you have someone work for you who doesn’t believe in those types of things? Who doesn’t get up and bust their ass every day? So, ZipRecruiter was a natural fit as a sponsor.”

John’s new 10-episode interview series is one of four new business-minded podcasts that Midroll is launching through its branded content division, Midroll Brand Studio. In addition to Rise and Grind, based on John’s book of the same name, ZipRecruiter is sponsoring two other branded series, too, one with Godin and one hosted by corporate consultant Cal Fussman. In March, Midroll will release a branded series sponsored by Carbonite called Breached hosted by tech expert Bob Sullivan.

It’s not just the digitally minded folks at startups and dotcoms that are getting in on branded series, either. MasterCard teamed up with Gimlet for Fortune Favors the Bold, about the future of money, Microsoft has .future, and GE and Panoply created the sci-fi meets real science series, The Message. Even McDonald’s has a podcast now: The Sauce, a slightly satirical Serial-style series created with the help of Studio@Gizmodo and Onion Labs.