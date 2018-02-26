How To Measure Your “Time Intelligence” (And Why It’s Important)

When it comes to getting stuff done, many of us have go-to time management tools, such as time blocking , Pomodoro timers , or tried-and-true to-do lists . While these traditional methods can help you focus on your priorities, there’s a step you should be taking beforehand, says Raj Narayanaswamy, cofounder and co-CEO of the project and time management software platform Replicon .

Instead of creating a list of priorities and then scheduling them into your week, Narayanaswamy suggests reversing the process to maximize how much time you have to spend.

“Just like a Fitbit measures your movement and shows you where you are so you can make improvements, you need to perform a quantified self-measurement of time,” he says.

Measuring is the most important step and the biggest hurdle, says Narayanaswamy. It can be as simple as jotting down tasks on a piece of paper, in a spreadsheet, or with a time-tracking tool like Toggl or Hours. You can also use apps such as Replicon or Hubstaff that include GPS and AI to record information automatically. Whichever method you choose, it should be something you will use.

Once you track your time for a week, you create “time intelligence” that provides you with a starting point. “Next comes learning, and then, hopefully, improvement,” says Narayanaswamy. “You can better understand how to use time in the future when it’s quantified.”

What To Look For

Just as tracking eating, exercise, and sleep can give an athlete or dieter a snapshot of their progress and challenges for maximizing health, time reports will reveal areas to modify and improve for better productivity. Look for activities that consume a lot of time with little payoff.

After tracking his own activities for six months, for example, Narayanaswamy realized he was spending 25% of his workday driving. That much driving time was more than what he thought it should be, so Narayanaswamy consulted Google maps to find faster routes. He regained 5% of his day by looking at his driving patterns, and testing alternate routes and drive times. In addition, he started using an Uber or taxi when traveling to take advantage of that time.