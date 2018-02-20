advertisement
  6:01 am

KFCs in the U.K. are closed due to a chicken shortage

The American fast-food chain had to shut most of its shops across the pond due to the shortage, reports Bloomberg. The company blames “teething problems” with DHL, its new delivery partner, for the shortage. In a statement, KFC said, “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix–we’re really sorry about that.”MG

