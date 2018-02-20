Amazon is giving Prime members 5% back on Whole Foods purchases

But you need to make those purchases with its Visa rewards card, reports CNBC. The move is yet another benefit to being a Prime member and also aims to help undercut the “Whole Paycheck” view of the grocery chain. In order to get 5% back on Whole Foods purchases, a Prime member will need to sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa card. Non-Prime members aren’t left out in the cold, however. As long as they use the Amazon Rewards Visa card at Whole Foods, they’ll get 3% back on every purchase.MG
