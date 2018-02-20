Fox News is launching a streaming service for “superfans”

The cable news network is launching a subscription streaming service called Fox Nation, reports the New York Times. The streaming service will launch by the end of the year and focus on right-wing commentary and original shows. Content from the Fox News cable network would not be available on the new streaming service. Instead, Fox is planning for the subscription service to feature all-new programming hosted by a fresh roster of commentators and anchors.
In an interview with the Times, John Finley, who oversees program development at Fox News, said, “Fox Nation is designed to appeal to the Fox superfan. These are the folks who watch Fox News every night for hours at a time, the dedicated audience that really wants more of what we have to offer.”MG