MeToo Rocks The Boat: Cruise Lines See More Sexual-Assault Reports In 2017

At a time when more women and men feel empowered to speak openly about sexual assault, passengers aboard cruise ships are calling out bad behavior more frequently, too, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Commercial cruise lines reported 76 incidents of alleged sexual assault to the FBI last year, a 23% increase over the year before and further proof that sexual violence remains the most commonly reported serious crime at sea.

New Reporting Rules, And New Data

The statistics provide the first window into sexual-assault trends on cruise ships since the government imposed stricter reporting criteria for alleged criminal activity aboard vessels. The new reporting rules, which require the disclosure of the incidents regardless of the FBI’s investigatory status, went into effect in 2016, meaning we now have two years of fuller data.

Previously, alleged crimes were disclosed to the public only after the FBI had finished investigating incidents, but those statistics were thought to vastly undercount the number of reports. The lack of data was especially troubling in regards to sexual violence, which already tends to be underreported.

A review of the quarterly reports posted on the DOT’s website shows a year-to-year increase in alleged sexual assaults, particularly those reportedly committed by passengers, which jumped 21% in 2017 from the year prior. The reports only contain a numerical count and do not include details about the alleged incidents or whether the accusations led to charges.

Safer By Sea?

Cruise Lines International Association, an industry trade group, said it has not had time to review the latest data but plans to do so soon. The group maintains that people are significantly safer at sea than they are on land, where rates of violent crime are far higher. In response to an inquiry from Fast Company, CLIA cited a recent report from Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox, who determined that commercial cruise lines do an “exceptional job” of keeping passengers safe.