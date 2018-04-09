Announcing The Winners Of The 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards

We’re pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards. World Changing Ideas, now in its second year, celebrates businesses, policies, and nonprofits that are poised help shift society to a more sustainable and more equitable future.

Below, you can see the winners in 12 different categories. Each category was judged by a jury of prominent social entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, thinkers, and designers, plus a Fast Company editor. The winners were picked from a list of 240 finalists, which were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,400 total entries. All the entries deeply impressed us with their creativity, boldness, and potential for real impact–especially poignant in a year where any progress has seemed, at times, impossible. You can see the full list of finalists and judges here. General Excellence Empatico, Kind Foundation As a Mexican immigrant and the son of a Holocaust survivor, KIND Healthy Snacks founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky has always considered diversity, inclusion, and empathy to be vitally important character traits. His solution, which launched in October 2017, is a free video-conferencing and digital learning platform, with interactive lesson plans designed to connect students around the globe, to build empathy between different people and different cultures. The setup is basic: Teachers just need a computer with a camera and internet connection. To goal is for educators in different parts of the globe to log on, and complete the same activities at the same time. There are group exercises designed around learning more about your local weather or geography through some basic mapping, and how culture influences the way people interact with their environments. Each group of students can then connect with another classroom somewhere else, so that kids learn from other kids firsthand about what’s the same or different. Read more here

Advertising The Humanium Metal Initiative, Great Works What if every time the police confiscated guns, those weapons were melted down and remade into something that benefited the people and communities who had been hurt by gun violence? That’s the premise of The Humanium Metal Initiative, a pro bono campaign from Stockholm creative agencies Great Works and Akestam Holst, which devised a business development strategy to brand the melted down guns as a new precious metal, which could be sold to artists to use, with the proceeds going organizations battling poverty and violence in the areas where the weapons came from. Read more here Apps GreyMatters, GreyMatters Care GreyMatters is an iPad app that arranges significant music, photos, and stories from throughout someone’s life in a user-friendly storybook format. In the app, a family member can upload photos, music, and memories specific to a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, and also lets them access pre-loaded pop culture content from past decades–like Duke Ellington music or Katharine Hepburn film clips–to situate them in a familiar context. The goal is to help people with dementia access memories, but it also provides caregivers with a way to structure their interactions that alleviates some of the stress of not knowing what to do or what to say in the moment. Read more here

Consumer Products HelpUsGreen, Kanpur Flowercycling Ankit Agarwal and Karan Rastogi collect millions of tons of flowers left at temples and mosques, then turn the waste into products like incense sticks, soaps, and eco-packaging. In the process, they stop pesticide-infused roses and marigolds from polluting the dirty River Ganges and provide jobs for lower-caste women who previously didn’t have them. The founders saw that flowers left at religious sites are a unique waste challenge. For sacred reasons, they can’t simply be thrown into landfills, so they end up in the river. Instead, Agarwal and Rastogi looked for second-uses that are respectful to the flowers’ original purpose, like incense sticks that can be used for worship. And in the process, they create jobs for lower-caste women. Read more here Developing World Technology DigiFarm, Vodaphone DigiFarm is a mobile agricultural platform that is text-based and aimed at unsophisticated feature phones. It not only contains valuable information on livestock farming, horticulture, and growing crops. Farmers can also access micro-loans and discounted “inputs” like seeds and fertilizer. That way, they can boost the yields of their properties, which are typically only five acres or less. It was launched last March by Safaricom, the phone network that pioneered the M-Pesa mobile money service. Within 45 days, 90,000 farmers had registered. Now there are more than 800,000 farmers on the platform. Read more here

Energy ET-One, Thor Trucks While you might picture 18-wheeler trucks making cross-country trips, most of the heavy-duty truck market is far more local. For truck drivers delivering local freight, or grocery distribution, or for garbage trucks or cement trucks, a vehicle with a shorter range isn’t an issue: That’s the market Thor Truck’s all-electric ET-One semi is trying to meet. It can haul 80,000 pounds of cargo, and travels 300 miles on a single charge. When the workday is over, it can charge in just 90 minutes. Read more here Food Joyn Bio, Gingko Bioworks and Bayer The biggest issue for industrial agriculture is that growing the massive amounts of food we currently need also involves using amounts of energy and creating massive amounts of pollution. Much of those negative outputs come in the form of nitrogen-based synthetic fertilizers, which are created by coverting nitrogen from the air into a spreadable material through a process that’s inefficient and creates greenhouse gases. Field run-off from heavy applications then contaminates waterways. To fix that, Bayer Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks, a biological engineering company, have joined forces on a $100 million joint venture to create a line of microbes will live in harmony with some plants while producing nitrogen to feed their roots naturally. Some plants, like soybeans, peas, and other legumes, do this already. The goal is to update staple crops like corn, wheat, and rice to do it, as well.

Read more here Health Lia, Lia Diagnostics Lia is the world’s first flushable pregnancy test. The device uses the same amount of material as six squares of three-ply toilet paper and contains no glue. Its protein, plant, and mineral-based fibers biodegrade whether flushed or composted, which means that in addition to their environmental benefits, they offer a revolutionary new measure of privacy. The device is thin enough to go into an envelope and can be placed in a back pocket. Read more here Health Chasing Coral, Exposure Labs In one of the hypnotic opening scenes in the documentary Chasing Coral, a diver swims through a coral reef filled with life: sea turtles, bright blue and yellow fish, and coral covered in shades of pale yellow, olive green, and muted blues and browns. A little later, the diver joins a researcher on a dive in Florida, where warming water has caused mass bleaching. When they go underwater, all that is left to see are coral skeletons. The movie shows, vividly, some of the early effects of climate change. Extreme bleaching, which happens when corals overheat, once occurred every 25 or 30 years. Now, these bleaching events happen every five or six years, and because corals need about a decade to recover, they’re dying.

Read more here Students Warm Wall, Lauren E. Lee Warm Wall is a heated, gently curved wall mount that could be installed in public restrooms to give women on their periods a place both to alleviate pain (warmth helps with cramps) and to build community. Designer Lauren Lee envisions women gathering at the heated section to commiserate over a shared experience and to start conversations around it to counteract the societal silence around a very common thing that regularly affects 50% of the population? Read more here Transportation Alice Commuter, Eviation In five years, if you want to take a trip from San Francisco to San Diego, it may be possible to do it on a small electric plane–and with a ticket that costs less than driving or taking the train. The Israel-based startup Eviation, which is building a new all-electric, nine-seat airplane, called the Alice Commuter expects to begin making its first commercial flights in 2021 and scale up to hundreds of routes across the U.S. over the next few years.

