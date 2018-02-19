Finally! A startup created a swimsuit for nursing moms

If you’ve just had a baby, hitting the beach doesn’t seem like an appealing idea. Most new moms don’t feel particularly comfortable with their bodies, since they are coping with stretch marks, pregnancy weight, and a loose belly. Then there are the logistics of nursing your newborn. That can be hard to do in many regular bikinis or swimsuits, which are designed to stay on tightly, rather than come off easily.

Danielle Estrada, the founder of kids’ swimwear line Olivia + Ocean, has heard this story many times before from the parents buying suits for their kids. After months of doing consumer research, she’s been working to engineer the perfect swimsuit for the “Mom Bod.” While many swimsuits on the market that are advertised as body-flattering tend to have ruching to disguise the tummy, Estrada created a suit that has high compression in the tummy area to provide support. The suit is inspired by wrap dresses and the top contains a tie waist that allows you to nurse easily.

To bring the project to life, Olivia + Ocean launched a Kickstarter campaign that starts today. The swimsuits, which cost $135, will be made to order and delivered before the summer.

