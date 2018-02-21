What To Do When Your Meeting Discussions Become Incoherent

You’re sitting in a meeting, and a colleague makes a long comment about a future plan. It starts off sensible enough, but after a moment or two he’s started going off on a tangent–or so it seems to you, anyway. You look around the table. Your other coworkers are still nodding sagely. Now the speaker is throwing out numbers and acronyms and terminology, most of which is soaring clear over your head. Are you just under-caffeinated? Did you miss something? Or is your coworker just speaking corporate gibberish to sound smart?

Here’s how to answer some of those questions and steer the conversation back to a place that’s intelligible to everyone.

Is It Just You?

Often, your initial reaction in situations like these is to assume that it’s all your fault that you don’t understand: “Surely I missed something, right?” After all, nobody else said anything, or butted in to ask for clarification. So when you find yourself suddenly baffled by the conversation going on around you, pause for a second and ask yourself two questions:

1. “Was I just not paying attention?” There are times when I go into a meeting a little tired. I’m just not ready to follow what’s going on around me–but I don’t usually realize that until I’m already in the thick of the conversation, only to realize that I’m hearing the words without fully comprehending them. And in that case, I’m going to have to find some way to catch up on what was just said.

2. “Was this above my pay-grade?” Sometimes, you’re just in the wrong place. Perhaps the comments you’re hearing simply require more technical expertise than you have. Or maybe the speaker is switching gears to communicate primarily with the people in the room who share a certain-level knowledge that others don’t. If that’s the case, try not to succumb to imposter syndrome; you shouldn’t expect to fully understand what’s being said, and in all likelihood you won’t be held accountable for it if you don’t. Just take it as an example of the sorts of things you still need to learn–and maybe jot down a few notes on things you can look up or ask your boss about later.

