Team Jamaica’s Coach Took Their Bobsled When She Quit, So Red Stripe Bought Another One

When the men’s bobsled team from Jamaica failed to qualify for the Winter Olympics, the country found renewed hope in its first-ever women’s team making it to Pyeongchang. However, those hopes were briefly dashed when team coach Sandra Kiriasis suddenly quit, claiming that her job role changed from driving coach to track analyst, which, in turn, wouldn’t give her access to the athletes.

But it’s not just team spirit Kiriasis was walking away with–she also laid claim to the women’s bobsled. Upon hearing that the Jamaican team was without their main piece of equipment, other countries offered to help but a donor closer to home swooped in.

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch ???????? — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018

Jamaican beer company Red Stripe tweeted their support, saying the team could put a bobsled on their tab–and it turns out they did. According to Adweek, Red Stripe confirmed they wired the money and the bobsled has been purchased.

Talk about goodwill branding.