Marketing has historically been one of those industries that runs on putting consumers into neat demographic boxes. As an African-American tech entrepreneur, Dionna McPhatter has spent her professional life stepping out of those prescribed boxes. Now, as cofounder of BLKBOX , a creative agency with clients ranging from Samsung, Marc Jacobs Beauty, The St. James, and Wayfair, she’s using data analytics to break brands free from that outdated thinking.

McPhatter understands what it’s like to be pigeonholed and stereotyped, as she’s often been the only woman of color in the room. She was raised in a mostly white suburban Ohio town and attended West Point (where she was one of less than 15 African-American female cadets). She then became the youngest vice president at a multinational consumer goods company, and now she’s the tech developer behind her own company. Through all of these experiences, McPhatter has learned to encourage people to strip off the labels and see her as an individual. Here are some of her experiences and the lessons she’s learned from being the only young black woman in the room.

On Having To Represent All Young Black Women

I was fortunate to be promoted quickly to vice president. When I was in the room for meetings, there wouldn’t have been anyone [of color and that age group] to discuss why isn’t this working, why people aren’t responding. I would have to explain motivations and values and try to instill some sort of empathy, [because] they weren’t very in touch with that experience.

I felt like I was representing every black and young person from the basics, the way I looked, the way I carried myself–marketing was transforming. There was no one under 40 at that level. In no way did I represent these gigantic groups. This is the flaw. We are individuals. Often, they didn’t even want to learn about the details. They weren’t even in touch with needing diversity in the company or the value that could bring, that was never even on the target list.

The Challenges Of Being In The Boy’s Club

Because of the way I carried myself and the results I made sure I got credit for, I was quickly pulled into the boys’ club. It was okay. I was different. I didn’t know what the meant, really, but I knew at least I was getting accepted.

I witnessed a lack of respect and at times talking down to women and bias based on [whether the person they were talking to was a] woman. I felt always a little bit stuck because then I knew that part of that acceptance then meant that I had, to some degree, stay quiet or relatively quiet when certain conversations were going on about women who most of the time were nothing but supportive to me. I felt a sense of responsibility, particularly to some of the women in the company that I saw as genuinely trying to help me in my career. That was that rock and a hard place.

There’s a consequence of challenging [the bias and status quo], for me and my own professional career. I had to prioritize myself in lots of those situations. There were times where I might approach [disrespectful behavior] more privately or in a more social setting as opposed to calling it out at that very moment. I had to make calls like that pretty consistently.