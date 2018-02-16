People Are Posting Fake Stories Of Racially Driven Attacks At “Black Panther” Screenings

Because we just can’t have nice things, there’s a gaggle of trolls claiming false attacks at Black Panther screenings.

In a sad attempt to sow seeds of racial discord, pictures of bloodied and battered people have been popping up on Twitter with captions along the lines of “I was brutally attack [sic] by some black thugs at the #BlackPanther premiere because they said whites weren’t allowed to watch the movie.”

The problem is, there’s a such thing as Google Reverse Image Search and people have been linking those images to their true sources which, surprise, have nothing to do with any sort of attack related to Black Panther.

Check out BuzzFeed‘s roundup of the false claims here.

It would all be laughable if we weren’t fully aware of how easily people are indeed duped by what they see online.

Stay vigilant, people. Oh, and enjoy Black Panther, everyone–and I do mean everyone.KI